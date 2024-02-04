SOLVE (SOLVE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $199,132.68

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $199,132.68 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

