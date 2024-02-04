STP One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.53 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, STP has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $102.80 million and $3.53 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05268848 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,111,490.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

