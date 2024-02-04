Alico (ALCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. Alico had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alico stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alico has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.80 million, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alico’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alico by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 218.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

