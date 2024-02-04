Contango Ore (CTGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.46.

NYSEAMERICAN CTGO opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Contango Ore news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Contango Ore news, Director Richard Shortz sold 30,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $687,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $819,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 633.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 309,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 227.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

