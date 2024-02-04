Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

