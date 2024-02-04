Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.80.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
