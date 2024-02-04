Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $113.44

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $286,339. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

