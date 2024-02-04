Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $3.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.39. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

