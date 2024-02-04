Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

