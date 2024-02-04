Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.12% of Couchbase worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,713 shares of company stock worth $4,660,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

