Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 6,763 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast
Comcast Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.