Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 6,763 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

