The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $323.84 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.75.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

