iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

