Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

