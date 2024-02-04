Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $193.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average is $188.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $225.38.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

