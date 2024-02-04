Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 1.8%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.57 and last traded at $109.57. Approximately 461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.63.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

