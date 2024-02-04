PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading 1.3% Higher

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.65. 27,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 98,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.0479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

