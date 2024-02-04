Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 210,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 160,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ontrak

Ontrak Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 261.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,444.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ontrak

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 502,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.