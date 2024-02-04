Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Down 3.6%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 64,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 79,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$124,950.00. In other Doubleview Gold news, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$124,950.00. Also, Director Andrew H. Rees sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$25,665.00. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

