BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.83. 45,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

BTC Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Institutional Trading of BTC Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTC Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of BTC Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

