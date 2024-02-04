Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Down 5.2%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 5,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 31,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Quhuo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

About Quhuo

(Get Free Report)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.