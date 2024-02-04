Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Down 1.1%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.88. 26,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 111,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,706.53% and a negative net margin of 2,037.29%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
