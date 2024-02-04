Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Down 1.1%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.88. 26,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 111,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,706.53% and a negative net margin of 2,037.29%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

