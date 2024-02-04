Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Eargo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 263.14%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eargo

About Eargo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

