Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Eargo Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 263.14%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.
About Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
