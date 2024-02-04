Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

