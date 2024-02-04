Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 421 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

