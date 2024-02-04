Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 150.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

