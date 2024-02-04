Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.51. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.