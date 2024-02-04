Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

