Energy Transfer LP (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 20th

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Energy Transfer has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.33 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.4% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

