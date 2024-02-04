The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of FBMS opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 160,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

