The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
First Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FBMS opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of First Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
Read Our Latest Report on First Bancshares
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancshares
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.