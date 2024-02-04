Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 14th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 11,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,611.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,617.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,656,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,006.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 11,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $29,611.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,617.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 40,043 shares of company stock valued at $100,005 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

