Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 14th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.25 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 11,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,611.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,617.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 11,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,611.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,617.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,555.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,656,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,006.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,043 shares of company stock worth $100,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

