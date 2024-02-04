Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNEB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.