BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Raises Dividend to $2.25 Per Share

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the bank on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from BNCCORP’s previous dividend of $1.75.

BNCCORP Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.80. BNCCORP has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

