BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Raises Dividend to $2.25 Per Share

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the bank on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from BNCCORP’s previous dividend of $1.75.
BNCCORP Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.80. BNCCORP has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.
