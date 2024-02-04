FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

