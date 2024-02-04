FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

NYSE FE opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

