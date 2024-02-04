Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $280.00 at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.68.

NYSE CB opened at $246.69 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $248.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

