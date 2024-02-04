Symbol (XYM) Price Tops $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $166.41 million and $496,101.78 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,302,192,086 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,236,328 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

