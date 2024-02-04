NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on February 13th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 108.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 156.9%.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NS stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

