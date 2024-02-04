Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on April 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:IMO opened at C$75.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$76.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.86. The company has a market cap of C$40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$85.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.31.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

