Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.18 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.