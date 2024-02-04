Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.18 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
