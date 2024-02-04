Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
