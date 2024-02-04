Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 25th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

