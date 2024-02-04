Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 29th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.57 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 161.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 164.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

