Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 29th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.57 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $7.51.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
