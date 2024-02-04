FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $486.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.60 and a 200-day moving average of $446.12. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

