WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $988,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $906,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.