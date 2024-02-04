Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on April 11th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.
Mondelez International has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.
Institutional Trading of Mondelez International
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
