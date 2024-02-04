Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 14th

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $13.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $323.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

