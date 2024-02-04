AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $172.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

