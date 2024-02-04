Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.