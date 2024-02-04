Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading 16.3% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.